In his thoughtful June 2 Opinion piece ("Reflections on 'An Honorable Profession'"), Robert Kretzmer refers to the "mystery" behind the June 6 insurrection. He is being too tactful. There is no mystery here to anyone who saw the events and Donald Trump's remarks immediately preceding the storming of the Capitol: "We fight like hell. And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore" (as reported by others, including Janada Shepard in her Letter of June 2).
Lots of MAGA hats and Trump signs among the insurrectionists. Notably, Trump lacked the courage to join his acolytes in their fight and on their march to the Capitol but reveled in observing the insurrection unfold on TV from the comfort of his home.
Kretzmer is spot-on in recommending that "Congress should act courageously, put partisanship aside and show us all that politics can still be "An Honorable Profession," but don't hold your breath waiting for this to happen. There are too many in Congress like Kevin McCarthy who prize short-term political gain over an enduring democracy.
— Joe Traynor, Bakersfield