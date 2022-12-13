We have all made it through the ordeal of the COVID lockdown, the isolation, mandatory remote work and school days and while not out of the woods completely, things seem to be getting back to “normal.”
That all being said, I have a small request to ask. Regardless of sex, sexual orientation, political affiliation, religious belief, race, educational or financial status, can we please agree that unless you are under the age of 4-6 (preschool age), that wearing your pajamas and for many your fluffy slippers out of your place of living is not a thing!
There are students of all ages and grade levels that attend school in them, there are adults that are out in public shopping, dining, etc., in this form of dress. When did that become OK? I get it when we were all forced to live from and in our homes there wasn’t much of a reason to get dressed, but people, please, let’s get back to having some pride and professionalism in ourselves and our appearance! Parents, teach your children that in a world where they will soon be looking for and maintaining jobs and careers there is a difference between what is comfortable and what is appropriate.
— Jonathan Freehling, Bakersfield