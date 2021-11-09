I would like to add to Michael Monji's letter concerning sprinklers and conserving water.
I sprinkle my yard twice in the summer and once in the winter (only if it needs it). I run the sprinklers just enough to keep roots alive and I run just before dawn so there is no loss to evaporation. If it rains I turn off my automatic sprinklers.
I run my dishwasher and washing machine only when totally full. When I use water to cook, such as eggs, spaghetti, potatoes, etc. I drain the water into a pan, let cool and use to water my plants.
My husband and I have sleep apnea. Each morning I drain what water there is left in the reservoir into a gallon jug and use that water for my plants.
I take a "sailor shower." That means as soon as water is right I jump in, get wet, turn off water, soap down and wash, then turn water back on just enough to rinse off. This is easier in summer than winter because the water is already hot in the pipes.
Doing these things allows me to enjoy my lawn and plants.
Maybe others can share their ways of conserving.
— Ann Reed, Bakersfield