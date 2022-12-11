Trump company fails tax audit: So they're guilty of handing out perks to top executives in the form of rent-free apartments and providing luxury cars without paying the appropriate taxes. Fines up to $1.6 million might not cover the cost of the investigation?
But now that that's over, I hope that there will be some follow-through and continue the auditing process on the Biden family, too. And while they're at it, those with major impact on our political processes probably need some reviewing too. Bezos, Musk and Soros would be a great start. One can only hope, I suppose.