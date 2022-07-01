Very amusing to watch another previous Trump supporter and White House employee Cassidy Hutchinson throw President Trump under the bus today during her testimony at the Jan. 6 hearings.
Blah, blah blah. A 26-year-old kid thinks her testimony is going to put Trump in prison?
My take on her: If she was terrified of Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, why did it take her 18 months to come forward? Why didn't she immediately go to the FBI on Jan. 7 if she thought President Trump was out of control? Because its all bull and the left knows it.
Why? Because she was a zero in his administration, and nobody would listen to her fabricated delusional lies.
Suddenly she is thrust into the hot seat on national media like Christine Blasey Ford during the Kavanaugh hearings to try to bring President Trump down? How did that work out? Not so good.
Two weeks from now, Hutchinson will publish a "tell all" book about life in the White House like they all do to try to benefit financially from their time in the White House that will bring down Trump.
They've all tried it and it doesn't work.
In closing, the only factual thing to come out of these hearings: Trump asked Pelosi for 20,000 National Guardsmen to be present to keep the peace on Jan. 6 and she refused. Go figure....
Trump 2024. Make America Great Again!
— Steve Ramsey, Bakersfield