This last Friday a non-vaccinated person, in the Letters section, took those of us who choose to be vaccinated to task.
He stated we are trying to take away his civil rights and his pro-choice rights not to be vaccinated. Sir, in your letter you have proven yourself to be 100 percent wrong.
All of us at some time in our lives have been told we are 100 percent wrong, though I honestly do not remember any of those times.
We are not trying to remove your civil and pro-choice rights. We are hoping to save you from the COVID-19 and possible death. Not only you but also those you may infect.
Which brings us to question of "The Vicious Circle." Why are those you may infect not vaccinated?
— Ronal Reynier, Bakersfield