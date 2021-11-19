Recently, the president has been selling the “Build Back Better” legislation by saying that taxes will not go up for taxpayers making less than $400,000 per year. That may be true; however, note that the president is not saying that there will be no cost for taxpayers making less than $400,000 per year.
The proposed legislation would increase corporate taxes. This would supposedly increase government funds without impacting the consumer. That, of course, assumes corporations would not increase prices because of the increase in their costs. Let’s see how that works. An example most of us can relate to is the price of gasoline. Oil prices, due to the shutdown of the Keystone Pipeline and the related increase of oil imports, have increased by about 50 percent. According to the logic used to justify the corporate tax increase and related projection the consumer would not pay for the tax increase, the oil companies would absorb the increase in their costs without increasing the price of gasoline. How is that working for you? It is sad that people most negatively impacted by voodoo economics are those at the bottom of the economic scale.
To quickly revisit the alleged tax increase for the wealthy, one needs to examine some of the language in the proposed legislation. One item is the elimination of the limit on state and local tax deductions. If included in the legislation, the most wealthy could realize a decrease in taxes rather than an increase in taxes.
— Jerry Mason, Bakersfield