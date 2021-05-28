Marjorie Taylor Greene’s statements, likening the rules on mask wearing in the House chamber to the Nazi Holocaust, reminds me of a story.
As one of the few teenagers in my area who was called on to babysit, I was rather busy at that chore. One young man in particular stands out as unforgettable. He was an only child and had ruled his home from the day he was born. He was used to getting his way by age 4 and his mother was afraid to say “no” to him.
One day his parents wanted to go out for the evening and called me to babysit. Their instructions were to put him to bed at 8 p.m. When 8 rolled around, I told him it was time to go to bed. He refused, I picked him up gently and put him in bed. He had kept threatening to throw up but I was not deterred. Threats of vomit may have kept his mother in line, but not me. He threw up in his crib and sat in it for an hour until his parents got home.
The next time she wanted to go out shopping for an afternoon and called me to watch him, I only had to show up at their door before he started screaming. She gave me a quarter and sent me home. No shopping for her that day.
— Elizabeth Keranen, Bakersfield