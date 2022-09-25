Pastor Angelo Frazier ("Community Voices: It is long since time for the Godly pushback to begin,” Sept. 16) has good comments about the problem of “woke” attitudes on gender, race (critical race theory in particular) and that gay rights and women’s rights are not intrinsically the same as human rights.
His conclusion, “It is long since time for the Godly pushback to begin” could only be disagreed with by the sort of weak squishes who say things like “Turn your other cheek” or “Judge not, lest you be judged” or “Love your enemies as yourself.”