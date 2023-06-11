My wife and I decided to vote for Trump because while although not perfect, he had a business empire. One does what is in the best interest of a business to have a successful business. Trump changed the landscape of America, the country as a whole thrived better than any of the previous six presidents including Carter (1977-1981) who under his tenure saw interest rates at over 22% with gasoline at $5 a gallon and lines a block long at filling stations. The country was at a breaking point.
Trump was not a politician. Every candidate running for president in 2016, and in 2020, was a politician save one. I, like many others, believe he is one of the best presidents ever as it pertains to changing the landscape of America to the better. Unless one wanted the country to pay for all their conveniences, then Trump was your worst nightmare. He removed the 2% penalty Obama placed on those of us who did not have insurance. Thank you Mr. Trump.