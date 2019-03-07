To the writer who said that most (people) have not visited the border (“Letter to the Editor: A way for Democrats to take care of ‘the situation,’” March 3), have you? Have you put a face to those asylum seekers and learned firsthand of their suffering? Imagine you’re fleeing from a repressive country where you are persecuted, and through trials and tribulations you reach a port of entry to our glorious country, seeking humane treatment. Instead, you are locked in a holding cell and treated as a criminal.
We are better than this. Our focus should be on the illegal drugs entering our country. Ninety five percent of the drugs are moving on the water via container ships, non-commercial vessels, pleasure boats, sail boats and fishing boats. They also have fast boats which try to outrun our law enforcement assets (https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-34934574).
Might the money our president wants for the border wall be better spent?
Seek out the truth. You may not find it on Fox News.
Ann Silver, Bakersfield