While Americans comfortably sat numb on food and beer watching the Super Bowl, Ukraine sits between a sharp knife and a hard rock.
A U.S. trained Iraqi army and police 250,000-plus-strong was confronted by about 300-500 ISIS fighters in the city of Mosul. The Iraqis put their guns down, put civilian clothes on and let ISIS take over. Even with all that training and equipment, the Iraqis had no will to fight and then a lot of those former security forces where hunted down and where mass slaughtered by ISIS.
For the social media generation, ISIS had 300 followers, Iraq had 250,000 followers. Iraqis were mass murdered because they never fought back.
This is not Fortnite. War in Ukraine will make America remember in fondness when America had only a minuscule death count in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Iraq and Afghanistan never wanted Americans’ help nor freedom. America wasted trillions in tax dollars that could have been used to improve America.
In Ukraine we have a different situation, where Ukrainians want help to fight. They are not even asking for boots on the ground, just weapons, supplies, food and water. Ukrainians are willing to fight and repel Putin’s aggression.
America spending tax dollars helping Ukraine mitigate Russia is well spent money unlike Iraq and Afghanistan.
This Ukraine situation can snowball real quick if China decides to take Taiwan or other islands.
Putin’s friends are Cuba and Venezuela.
Something in Ukraine can blow back closer to home quickly.
— Marco Flores Jr., Bakersfield