Much of the media and political opportunists have spent the last week blaming President Biden for the collapse of Afghanistan. This war has been ongoing since October 2001, almost 20 years. At its height the U.S. had about 100,000 troops in Afghanistan. More than 2,400 U.S. service members have been killed, countless others wounded, and more than $2 trillion spent on the war.
In the end, the Afghan government was corrupt and their army wouldn’t fight. How much longer should we have stayed, how many more people should we have sacrificed? What difference would it have made? Biden came into office on Jan. 20, only eight months ago. The prior four years belong to Donald Trump.
In his four-year term in office, Trump reduced the U.S. troop strength from about 14,000 in 2017, down to about 2,500 by January 2021. In September 2019, Trump made a deal with the Taliban to withdraw ALL U.S. troops by May 2021. Trump dealt the hand, Biden had to play it. Trump made no effort to evacuate the many thousands of Afghans whose lives were endangered due to aiding the U.S. during the war.
In fact, Trump actively blocked virtually all immigration from Afghanistan, even of those who had risked their lives to aid us during the war, and from Trump’s recent statements he would have left them to be slaughtered by the Taliban if he was still in power. The U.S. under Biden has evacuated more than 100,000 people in a few days. Well done!
— Ralph Mcknight Jr., Bakersfield