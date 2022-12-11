In June of 1958, Richard Loving married Mildred Jeter in Washington, D.C. When they returned to their home in Virginia, the sheriffs came in the night, broke down their door and arrested Richard and Mildred in their pajamas and took them to jail. What was their crime? They got married. Richard was white, Mildred was black.

Interracial marriage was against the law in Virginia and 18 other American states. The Lovings would not submit to the court in Virginia and carried their fight all the way to the United States Supreme Court. In March of 1967 that court ruled that laws prohibiting interracial marriage were unconstitutional. As glorious as that ruling was, it still took more than eight years for the Lovings to be considered lawfully wed.