In June of 1958, Richard Loving married Mildred Jeter in Washington, D.C. When they returned to their home in Virginia, the sheriffs came in the night, broke down their door and arrested Richard and Mildred in their pajamas and took them to jail. What was their crime? They got married. Richard was white, Mildred was black.
Interracial marriage was against the law in Virginia and 18 other American states. The Lovings would not submit to the court in Virginia and carried their fight all the way to the United States Supreme Court. In March of 1967 that court ruled that laws prohibiting interracial marriage were unconstitutional. As glorious as that ruling was, it still took more than eight years for the Lovings to be considered lawfully wed.
On May 15, 1971, my wife and I walked out of St. Augustine's Church. If we had gotten married five years earlier, we would have been breaking the law in 19 American states. I am white and my wife is brown. For more than 51 years we have put up with the stares, the whispered comments, the disapproving looks. No, we haven't gotten used to them. Even though interracial marriage has gotten a lot more common, it is still treated as an item of curiosity and, in many cases, disapproval and outright condemnation.
Dec. 8, 2022, the U.S. Congress passed the act that protected same-sex marriage and interracial marriage as well. It is no longer a crime to fall in love with the "wrong" person. From 1958 to 2022. Sixty-four years. It's done. Today l say good job, Congress, Senate, President Biden.
God bless Richard and Mildred Loving. The fight you began so long ago has finally come to a righteous end.
— Michael Cariker, Bakersfield