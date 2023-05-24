I reviewed the comics on May 23 and was not surprised to discover two cartoon characters assuring us that there is no life after death, “So, you think when we die, we just die??” asks the raccoon. “Why not?” the turtle replies.
First the Good News. The universe is no accident. We are a loved creation. But we (me included) don’t exactly measure up to divine standards. We can’t. Consequently, God sent us a Savior. Simple? Not so much. You have to recognize that you need a savior and actually choose to be saved.