On June 6, 2023, I plan to celebrate my 91st birthday. My plan is to gift myself the time to close my eyes and take stock of my stewardship of my life.
The biblical lifespan of 70 years can be compared to a huge egg timer as tall as a 70-story building. It’s filled with sand from the banks of the river of our life.
The moment it was topped off, it began to empty, one grain at a time. One grain each second was lost, never to be recovered. 60 a minute, 3600 an hour, 86,400 a day, 604,500 a week, 2,419,200 a month, 29,030,400 a year, 290,304,000 in 10 years and over 2,000,000,000 for a 70-year lifetime.
Where did it go? It seemed only yesterday it was standing as tall as a 70-story skyscraper! I thought it would never empty. At 70, I began to search for each grain and wondered what had become of the mountain of sand that had been bottled up from the river of my life. I was amazed at what I found.
It was all pretty well documented. All I had to do was sit quietly, close my eyes, and soon my life’s video began to play, and I remembered the good, the bad, and unfortunately, the wasted.
The good and the bad amounted to about 25% each. The rest was wasted!
Our biblical longevity lulls us into a false sense of security when compared to the events of positive meaning we achieve during our gift of life.
Could it be that 50% of my life was wasted? If so, I only devoted 35 years in search of a meaningful life. Taking away another 25% for all the time I spent that had no meaning, left me with about 25% of a meaningful life. I have regressed to a teenager after 70 years! My Sandcastle had been reduced from a 70-floor skyscraper to a mere 18 story bungalow!
How did I fail to realize that all those tasks I put off until tomorrow, the lost opportunities for fear of failure, or letting countless distractions, prevent me from my goals; result in squandering 70 years of potential into a short span of only 18 years? Maybe if I had closed my eyes and thought about this in my formative years, I would have realized that the meaning of life is to live a life of meaning.
— Phil Rudnick, Bakersfield