Andy Wahrenbrock presented “A Covid Quiz.” Slightly condensed, it is: “Does the vaccine eradicate the COVID virus? … prevent COVID virus? … prevent the spread of COVID virus?” His answer was “no” to all.
I submit more accurate answers are, for the first two, “Not completely, but it certainly helps,” and for the third, “we’re not sure, but some studies show that vaccinated persons are less likely to spread the virus, even if they have enough virus to test positive.”
These more complete answers give a clue to the last question in the quiz: “Does the burden of guilt vis-à-vis the virus fall upon the unvaccinated?” Wahrenbrock says “no,” but he doesn’t explain why not. The more people the virus can live in, the more times it replicates and possibly forms a more dangerous variant. Wahrenbrock rejects the idea of us contributing to a group effort to protect our neighbors. He even says there should be an exception for those “who have superior knowledge on the subject …” (I wonder who he is thinking of there?)
He guesses that 25 percent of the experts agree with him. (I suspect it's closer to 10 percent, but let it go.) Wahrenbrock is undoubtedly smarter and better educated than I am, but neither of us are qualified to decide which immunologist is right, any more than we can correctly decide which quantum physicist is right. To paraphrase an old saying, “Seventy-five percent of the experts may not be right, but that’s the safer bet.”
— Jay C. Smith, Bakersfield