On Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, I kept reading the Opinion section over and over, particularly the opinion concerning civil disobedience vs. protesting.
The part that bothers me the most is when the writer refers to Rosa Parks as a person who was performing civil disobedience, and we all know the reason for her being arrested.
Good thing is, we all have the right to voice our opinions. The writer forgets the incident with Rosa Parks was a moral issue more than breaking the law. In those times, people of color were treated as being less than human beings.
As a kid growing up in Los Angeles, I remember several incidents where Black people could only go to certain areas of the city, only because people would treat them with contempt because they “invaded” their treasured areas of the city.
I want to make it clear that Black people could go wherever they wanted. There was no law against, it was just how they were treated when they did go into certain areas.
To compare Rosa Parks and the Boston Tea Party is like comparing apples and oranges. As a society, we still feel the underlying effects of the Rosa Parks issue years later. Today, marginalized communities still feel the impact.
We could go on and on concerning human behavior, but that would be another story in history. I hope the writer I am referring to, looks at civil disobedience on certain issues differently.
— Jim Jischke, Bakersfield