Kern County and Bakersfield have never been able to extract themselves from the boom or bust revolving-door oil policies. But have no fear, the boom or bust drill, baby, drill boys are back in town. No matter where you look, they are coming, whether it’s your neighbor or some cross-eyed guy from the oil lobby, they are coming.
However, not all feel the pinch the same way as those smart enough to buy EVs or hybrids. What you buy is a choice; if you want to drive a tank on premium gas you best be quiet.
But this whole story is not about energy, nor is it about the suffering in Ukraine. It is all about politics, politics of power. It is about ethnicity dominance and the country’s cultural divide.
In Kern, oil is what lubricates Kern politicians' actions. If any politician of either party disdains the oil lobby, they might find themselves back dishing sandwiches or biscuits and gravy.
There are many alternate sources of power and energy and the present price of oil just might give people an incentive to utilize other sources. God, where would our politicians be then, out in the cold?
In the meantime, the revolving oil boom and bust door will be spinning off its hinges one more time.
— Panfilo Fuentes, Bakersfield