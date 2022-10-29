Calling into question election results has taken on a life of its own in the past few years, from the local level all the way up to the White House. While Trump seems to garner most of the news and criticism for his claims about 2020, Hillary Clinton is not to be denied her two cents worth.
On the talk show circuit after the 2016 election, Clinton repeatedly said that President Trump knows he's an illegitimate president without producing much evidence to back up her claims. But that's not nearly enough for the Queen of Deniers to rest her laurels on; now she's predicting the future, that being that the 2024 presidential election will be stolen by right-wing extremists.