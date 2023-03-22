Every year, as Easter approaches, I feel nostalgic about the Easter-themed movies I watched as a kid. "The Ten Commandments," "Easter Parade" and the one I watched a couple of days ago, "The Greatest Story Ever Told." Although I am not Christian, I have always loved the principles attributed to the teachings of Jesus. Kindness, humility, forgiveness, compassion and love are wonderful qualities that we should all strive to bring forth every day.
After I watched the movie, which ended in the crucifixion of Jesus, I thought about how Republicans have always thought of themselves as the party of Jesus. The problem is, these days, Republicans don't exhibit many or any of these qualities in which Jesus believed. MAGA Republicans profess hate, intolerance and fear of "the other" with pride. They wave guns around, support white supremacists and make fun of people who are victims of violent attacks.