In a country plagued with racial injustice, every effort to unite the American people should be taken. Though a progressive mindset seems daunting to stubborn and comfortable individuals, the opportunity to promote equality in life-changing situations still poses an obstacle.
In many ways, scholastic affairs have led the way in promoting unity among all different races. However, to most noble causes, there is always an outlier. For the sake of school, that dark spot has been found in the fact that colleges still use the SAT and American College Testing (ACT) in determining a student’s admittance into the university. Unfortunately, large corporations like CollegeBoard and ACT Inc. have monopolized this testing industry which functions as a huge percentage of the application process.
A majority of today’s society would agree that identity is not completely dependent upon physical appearance, and in this same manner, colleges are allowing a test to define a person. To no surprise, these tests are offered at high dollar value, and of course, can be taken multiple times to ensure “all” students with the highest possibility of earning a high score. The reality is that a majority of these tests only help rich people who are able to pay for tutors and take the test multiple times. Thus, the SAT and ACT need to be abolished because they favor certain races, help those with financial aptitude, lack reliability and are a false judgment of an individual’s identity.