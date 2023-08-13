Every American citizen, and the millions who want to be citizens of our great country, share the constitutional guarantee of the presumption of innocence.
There are no exclusions, including members of our U.S. Supreme Court.
Unfortunately, this American benefit exists only in a court of law. The court of public opinion is rampant with opinions, innuendos and outright accusations that have reached clear to the highest court in America.
Justice Clarence Thomas has become the object of scorn, suspicion, innuendo and criticism for being the recipient of in-kind generosity, extended by wealthy friends.
The knee-jerk reaction from many who oppose his conservative stand on pretty much all issues before the court is that providing vacations and priority seating at sports events will somehow influence his position on issues that come before the court.
In reality, Justice Thomas is so far to the right on most, if not all of his decisions, that there is no reason to exert any influence on his thinking!
So, who of our legendary members of the legal profession should provide his defense? I say none! The defense of anyone, including a sitting U.S. Supreme Court justice, is the responsibility of all of us who benefit from their service to justice and country. He doesn’t need a legal defense; he’s entitled to a public defense!
I don’t agree with most of his positions on the issues, but as a citizen of this great country, I stand ready to defend him against unsubstantiated innuendo intended to stain his character and future court decisions.
Our Supreme Court justices are high-profile citizens, and potential targets for harm. We who treasure the presumption of innocence that is enforced by justice Thomas and the rest of the court should “cowboy up” and stand for a presumption of innocence in matters of public opinion!
— Phil Rudnick, Bakersfield