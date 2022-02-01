I was very disappointed when I read Valerie Schultz’s column ("The pope hates your dog's sweater") in Saturday’s paper. The thesis that she built her article on was a quote from the Holy Father taken completely out of context. Francis was not saying that having pets was wrong. In fact, his entire reason for the statement was in support of the Catholic doctrine that as married people part of our vocation is the having and rearing of children.
His statement that some people substitute pets for children was entirely true, and in the case of young couples able to procreate, deserving of his criticism. The problem is not the pets, but owning them as a substitute for parenthood.
To criticize the Holy Father for something he did not say is total intellectual dishonesty. Not to mention it gives people who are critical of the church already more ammunition to use against it. If you disagree with Pope Francis on a point, fine, that is your right. But to build a straw man out of something he did not say, is not good journalism.
— Elden Miller, Bakersfield