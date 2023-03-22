In the March 12 Californian, columnist Robert Price devoted hundreds of words to Tucker Carlson and the Jan. 6 video footage that was released on his show. While the article was filled with ad hominem attacks, invective and mockery of Tucker Carlson’s audience, it was, regrettably, lacking substance as far as what the video footage actually showed.
Price failed to discuss the video clips that depicted Officer Brian Sicknick alive and actively patrolling the Capitol after he was alleged to have been beaten to death with a fire extinguisher. (An autopsy found that Officer Sicknick died of natural causes.) Nor did Price mention the videos of Capitol Police peacefully escorting “Q Anon Shaman” Jacob Chansley and other J6 defendants around the Capitol. Or perhaps Price disputes the authenticity of these videos?