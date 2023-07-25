I read an article someone wrote about how they wouldn't fly our flag until their ideals as a country were met. I also read another opposing response to that article saying exactly what I was thinking of how the flag is flown to represent the appreciation of all the sacrifices of patriots in the past that were made so that we have such an amazing country where we can speak up against our government and not be silenced.
A true loyal patriot flies his or her flag right or wrong, because there will never be a "perfect union," but if we do our part as American citizens and at the very least, speak up when people make negative public statements against their country there will always be the opportunity of a "more perfect union."