I've discovered, after all these years, that I'm not very smart. I just can't understand so many things that everyone else takes for granted.
According to my way of looking at things, a week from now we will all know that one of our former presidents was arrested on Tuesday, and the current Speaker of the House called for an investigation of the DA's office on the Sunday before.
That's old news, of course, but I won't really be able to see it until sometime next week. That comes from being old-fashioned, I suppose, but that's how it is. Right now it doesn't make any sense to me.
I find myself wondering why the former Speaker of the House didn't start an investigation on Jan. 4 or 5, 2021, of the events that were about to take place in the nation's Capitol.
My first guess was that Democrats aren't allowed to investigate before the fact, but Republicans are. If so, that's a big disadvantage, and probably ought to be investigated. Maybe they play in different leagues.
My second guess is that the Republicans changed the rules after their guy gained the Speakership. Surely that's wrong! Even I can't believe that one!
Probably, though, all this is just the new abnormal, and there's nothing we can do about it.
— Larry Dunn, Bakersfield