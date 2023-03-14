Several contributors in this forum, who seem to align with the Jan. 6 was a bona fide insurrection narrative, cite the visuals of pushing and shoving, breaking windows, storming doors etc. You might think they would be beside themselves with glee with the release of the videos, notwithstanding the incomplete release thus far, drinking toasts until all hours at their favorite watering hole. After all, had a quorum of rioters entered a sensitive area, they may have passed a law or two. A casual observation suggests this is not the case. I’d better watch the news more carefully.
We have been advised by some contributors on a few occasions as to the perils of one network in particular in this regard, Fox News. C’mon man, if they would only tell us which network(s) to watch.