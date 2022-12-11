I am so happy a conservationist group has sued the city of Bakersfield for its failure in managing the Kern River for almost 10 years. Now our mighty Kern River has been left empty and in disarray.
The Kern River is being used for the exploitation of agricultural and water agencies' greed. Our community and children have been deprived of glorious summers swimming at Beach Park or The Park at River Walk. California, especially Southern California, is a arid and mostly desert environment, and this is no secret.