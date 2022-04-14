Leonard Pitts’ April 11 column about the loss of a common American national identity hit some very salient points. I would like to add that the loss of the common identity is only very recent. My family left a war-torn Germany as refugees in 1954 and arrived in California one year later. My grandfather quickly got a job, worked hard, and purchased a farm. My mother graduated from high school and met my father — a recent arrival from Oklahoma.
I grew up on that farm, where we grew cherries and petite syrah wine grapes. Our neighbors were Nisei Japanese American strawberry farmers. We all shared food with each other. We all received our nightly news from the Big Three networks. NBC had Chet Huntley and David Brinkley. Later, as the 1960s wore on, we all moved over to CBS to watch Walter Cronkite, “the most trusted man in America.”
“Uncle Walter” was with us all the way to the moon when, on July 20, 1969, Neil Amstrong took his small step. As Americans, our common national identity was never stronger. Even through the 1972-74 Watergate scandal, we as Americans were all in this together.
In more recent years, the loss of a common national identity culminated in the election of Donald Trump. The billionaire denigrated every ethnic group he could think of. Banned Muslims from the public discourse. Even his MAGA slogan is oxymoronic: How can you make an already wonderful country, America, great again? You can only improve America.
— Jeffrey Weese, Bakersfield