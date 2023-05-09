I have purchased the Gail Sheehy book "Passages" for several friends over the years. Just ordered another copy for me.
This weekend after the latest American tragedies, I remembered the author's opening — about that singular moment in each person's life when he/she has their personal sense of invulnerability irrevocably shattered.
The author tells of her interviewing a man on the street in Ireland. Suddenly, a sniper shot him dead while they were talking. The bullet missed her. But she was never the same again.
So also for us, as individuals and as a nNation. We are all wounded, subtly changed in many ways by our individual vulnerabilities, triggered at times by scenes of violence. I would recommend this book to anyone interested in learning about the predictable, inevitable stages of adult growth and development.
— Pete Carton, Bakersfield