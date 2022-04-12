Good golly, Miss Molly! I never thought it would happen but I have discovered the long-term effects of the COVID vaccine. It is so bad I wish I had never taken the first two shots and the two boosters. So, the naysayers were correct: We didn't know the long-term effects of these untried vaccines.
Well, I am here to tell you what exactly to expect because it happened to me. I found since I took the first shot, I have gotten a year older. For some reason, I turned 81. My hair has gotten whiter and my body weight has increased. It is horrible to look in the mirror and see how much my face has aged. I also have to take naps during the day. Just today my wife told me I slept for a whole hour on the couch. And since taking the first shot, I go to bed earlier. Also, had to go to the optometrist and get new, stronger glasses and she is sending me to a retina clinic because of cataracts. And a visit to the dentist resulted in a filling. My whole body is deteriorating.
If only I had known the long-term effects of that darn old COVID vaccine, I would never have taken them and just drank more scotch. Oh well, live and learn, right?
— Gary Corbell, Bakersfield