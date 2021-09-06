Biblical tradition describes a 40-year exodus over 3,000 years ago from Egyptian slavery to freedom. It brought freedom from bondage and was instrumental in bringing the world the Bible and its commandments for human conduct necessary to prosper in a codependent community.
America and its allies just concluded a 20-year exodus from a war ignited by the unforgivable action of religious extremists that followed a leader who made false promises that resulted in carnage on both sides.
The war started Sept. 11, 2001. It came to an end Aug. 31, 2021. But did it? Of course not! Both sides will suffer from its ongoing consequences of loss of life, serious injuries, family upheavals and economic devastation to mention the obvious.
If armed conflict doesn’t achieve its purpose, we consider it a lost cause. If the goal is peace, it never comes from the barrel of a gun; only temporary control.
I see our 20-year exodus as the ultimate journey toward peace. Most of western civilization has embraced a form of representative government that is founded on the principles of the sanctity of life, protection of the minority from the tyranny of the majority and the safeguard of the individual’s privilege and duty to express their preferences in a free and fair election.
Wars are easy to start but end in tragedy by all sides. Righteous indignation in response to an unjustified attack must be limited to the perpetrators and their supporters.
Regime change can only occur through the efforts and sacrifices of the governed.
In a world capable of self-destruction, the old ways of dealing with conflict must be replaced by the wisdom to sustain life on the planet we all inhabit.
If not now — when?
— Phil Rudnick, Bakersfield