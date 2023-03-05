Fifty years now. Didn't realize Bakersfield's street reputation was "Land of Two Seasons" until I'd moved here for work in 1973. The first week in my newly built tract home we had snow, a windy dust storm mixed with a hard rain. Mud literally spattered all over the neighborhood. Then came the Tule fog. Glad enough that my childhood years in Arizona prepared me for a little heat — from April to October.
My employer, in making the job offer, had advised me against buying until my wife had spent a full year here. He spoke from experience. Lost a number of recruits who lacked the pioneering spirit, and wound up retreating back to the L.A. area. And as it happened, my bride soon joined the migration south. Back to Lotus Land, the Land of One Season.