This has to stop with the Kern River callouts because someone has to be rescued from the river. The county needs to pass an ordinance that anyone caught in the river is subject to arrest and fines. They are putting other people's lives at risk with the fire department and search and rescue.
I would set the fine for the cost of all personnel who have to be dispatched for the rescue. Stricter laws need to be put in place. Not one elected official has thought about this. I thought our elected officials were smart enough to think about this, but apparently not.