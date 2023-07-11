The recent Letter to the editor from Tony Drath was brilliant. Why not take the sign down at the mouth of the canyon? Better yet, why did we spend $100,000 for ads to be advertised to Los Angeles residents on how dangerous the Kern River is?
But when you read the newspaper, it is always a Hispanic from the greater Los Angeles area. Majority of the drownings are individuals who can’t swim and most importantly they have children under the age of 5 in the river swimming.
The sign is in Spanish and English. The sign is supposed to give you the warning on how deadly the river is. But it’s not penetrating the minds that think that it’s not going to happen to them. Instead of spending $100,000 on ads, why not put the $100,000 to rangers and law enforcement officials to patrol the river, from Keysville all the way down to Hart Park?
And start giving out citations. And not just $25 citations. Hit them in the pocketbook. And if children are caught in the river, charge the guardians or parents with child endangerment. I guarantee that the fines will certainly pass the $100,000 and we won’t be out $100,000 for a stupid ad that was a waste of time.
— David Stiner, Bakersfield