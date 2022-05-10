I would like to comment on the three letters written by men in regard to pro- choice. These three men sound like they came out of the Middle Ages referring to people who abort as murderers.
These men have and will never have to make a decision that will affect a person for the rest of their lives. This decision has been chosen by women for thousands of years, if we start to criminalize women for simply making a choice in their lives, then the inquisition against women will start again.
— William Guerrero, Bakersfield