We have seen how brave the Ukrainian people are as they fight the powerful Russian army. Despite the destruction, the rape, and the torture, the Ukrainians take on the role of David in their fight against Goliath. But as we see Ukrainians fight for their freedom, we see our own country’s politicians fight for power and forget the people in America who struggle with inflation.
The country has noticed the cowardice and lying of Bakersfield’s own Kevin McCarthy. Despite recordings of McCarthy at a Congressional meeting, he continues to lie to the citizens of his district and the entire country.
Have we forgotten the importance of telling the truth and respecting the people who elected McCarthy to represent the 23rd district?
— Herb Rogove, Ojai