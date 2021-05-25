As summer approaches, so will the illegal fireworks. Last year was horrible — fireworks EVERY night into the early morning hours starting way before the 4th of July and continuing for weeks afterward.
Let me be very clear this is a nightly problem, not just every so often. In my neighborhood the fireworks are now beginning. People who have to work are having their sleep disturbed, children are frightened, and pets are terrified. People with PTSD suffer too. The worst of these fireworks are the HUGE booms that really, really sound like bombs. They are awful.
If Bakersfield city and Kern County are seriously interested in improving the quality of life for folks, then a serious crackdown is needed. How are these illegal fireworks getting into Kern County? Trucked in from other states, very likely. Shutting down these dealers would be a big start. Attack the problem at the source. Trying to catch individuals in the act is a study in frustration. People also need to report illegal fireworks so authorities know where the problems are the worst.
I think that people need to put pressure on the Board of Supervisors, the City Council, Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff's Office to put some real muscle into dealing with this issue. They have shown that they will respond to demands from the public because they cracked down on street racing. Illegal fireworks is a very real quality of life issue for many residents. Will the powers that be step up and please help?
— Carol Lair, Bakersfield