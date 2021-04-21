I read in The Californian on March 20 the California Coastal Commission has issued a ruling effective in 2024 to prohibit off-highway use of vehicles at Oceano Dunes, the only state park that allows this activity. I am not a dune buggy beach camping person. Still, I can't be silent.
Who is the CCC, elected or appointed? And how can their members eliminate a wholesome clean-cut activity enjoyed by thousands of hard-working, taxpaying, worker bees who have for generations enjoyed this recreation? By the way, what is a snowy plover? (Any kin to the Delta Smelt).
Wonder how long before they ban dogs from the beach because they poop or close the beach to the public certain days of the week so the beach can refresh itself. Has anyone even taken the time to calculate the economic impact to the area (or do they care?). And the hits keep coming.
— Jack Roth, Bakersfield