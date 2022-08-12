My name is Stephen Reed, and I’m traveling through California with my family and our friends (seven in our group) from England. Tuesday we had a blowout on Golden State Highway. We then realized we didn’t have a jack kit or a spare tire.
We contacted the hire company, which was less than helpful but eventually directed us to a tow truck company that advised us we would need to pay $95 per person to be rescued. We stood in the heat, with UV at 10 and the children were distressed.
After an hour of trying to get help from the hire company, a hero stopped. His name was Joe, and he worked locally in a Chrysler dealership. He helped us jack up our vehicle, he took the wheel to his work, returned with a new wheel/tire and we then followed him to tell the dealership, which didn’t charge for any labor, and were so friendly and helpful and wished us only to have a good, safe holiday.
These guys are heroes, they walk among us. Angels don’t have wings; they wear overalls. Our families will never forget these guys, and I personally think you need to celebrate good people who live in your community. We leave the USA on Friday.