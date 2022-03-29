When I sit down at my kitchen counter on Sunday mornings, cup of coffee at the ready, I settle in to peruse The Californian. I look for articles, stories, reports, etc., that shed a positive, uplifting and heartwarming light on the GOOD in the world today, instead of all the sad, unfortunate happenings that have become our normal. My theory is that Sunday is the start of a new week and I want to start each week with things that touch my heart, or put a smile on my face, or even to think to myself “How cool is that! I'm gonna try it too.”
Henry Benham and his yellow rain boots was that story ("These boots were made for walking — everywhere") for me today. The innocence and beauty of children is one of God’s most precious gifts to us all. My smile was big and wide and my heart tingled at the visualization of Henry splash-splashing away — just as MY kids and their (green) boots did, ooooh, so long ago. BTW, my granddaughter's are pink flowered ones!!
I thoroughly enjoyed Herb Benham's article this beautiful Sunday morning.
Thank you for sharing.
— Gail Martin, Bakersfield