Don’t we just long for the good old days? Our government is trying to take us back to them. Like times when an unwed pregnant girl would be sent away in hiding to have her baby and give it up for adoption; or would seek out a quack, which sometimes resulted in her death; or would attempt to self-abort through crude means such as clothes hangers.
But then our government became enlightened and realized that a woman’s body is her private business. No longer would she live in shame while the young man — well, he was just doing what comes naturally, right? I could never figure out why having sex was considered bad for an unmarried woman but OK for a man.
Now let me get this straight, only Democrat men impregnate only Democrat women? Come on. Let’s say, for example, your daughter became pregnant through rape. Would you, Democrat or Republican, want the Supreme Court, Congress — a bunch of men and women — controlling your life by making a family decision for you? Do you want them to take us back to “the good ole days” by reversing Roe vs. Wade? Keep in mind if they succeed in doing this, they will be hurting only those who cannot afford to travel to another state for an abortion.
If you think this very personal matter is not the government’s job, contact your Congress members and tell them that. Educate yourself on the views of political candidates, and vote out those with whom you disagree.
— Ann Silver, Bakersfield