I would like to thank the individual who responded to my previous letter regarding the "sleeping giant" in the court actions against former President Trump.
We have expressed our beliefs in a public forum and I appreciate that they took the time to react. I do wish to clarify that the "giant" in this case is not Mr. Trump but is instead the conservative movement in our country. And to further represent my position, I wish to point out that accusations do not automatically infer guilt as many of the anti-Trump people would have you believe.