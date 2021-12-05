The GOP is currently divided into two separate but unequal factions: traditional conservatives like Mitt Romney, Adam Kinsinger. Liz Cheney and Trump loyalists like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar and Lauren Boebert (these last three represent the extreme outer fringe of the party). Traditional Republicans are badly outnumbered and the consensus is that Trump is in firm control of the GOP and that he will call the shots for the party for the foreseeable future, including after he reclaims the Ppresidency in 2024 as many feel he will (who can defeat him?).
Many, probably most moderate Republicans, are uncomfortable with Trump as their leader but feel powerless to change the current dynamic. Kevin McCarthy could change the course of the GOP by supporting ABT (anyone but Trump) to lead the party, but this won't happen because McCarthy's sole goal is to become Speaker of the House and he feels that, with the support of Trump, this will happen after the 2022 midterms. McCarthy is probably correct in assuming that he will be elected Speaker if House voters must reveal whom they vote for; if it is a secret ballot, all bets are off.
One has to feel empathy for McCarthy and the tightrope he is walking. McCarthy is basically a decent and honorable man and the compromises he has already made to accommodate Trump, a morally flawed individual, have got to tug at his conscience.
