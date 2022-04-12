Congratulations to Kevin McCarthy for raising $104 million for himself and the Republican Party. Kevin now owes “favors” to the millionaires and billionaires who donated. Then Kevin passes some money down to “worthwhile” Republican candidates. Assuming they get elected, they now owe “favors” to McCarthy, the Republican Party, and the millionaires and billionaires.
I’m sure some of the cash came from Kern County, but probably not enough to get representation by “my Kevin." The political system of the United States is broken. We need term limits. We need people in office who want to represent the people who elected them, not people who want the power and privilege which comes with election to public office today.
— Bob Goon, Bakersfield