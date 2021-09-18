Today I heard the most ridiculous radio commercial of all time. It depicts a 7-year-old granddaughter questioning her grandmother on whether she is paying for her college education. Since when has it been an "expectation" that grandparents should flip the bill for their grandchildren's tuition?
It's bad enough grandparents are forced to play babysitter and caregiver for their cheap children. Now they're expected to pay their bills as well. In my time, my parents strictly played the part of grandparents, no babysitting, no living with your parents, and no saving every last nickel to finance their education.
I know there are cases where parents who volunteer for this responsibility, but it should not be an expectation, nor should grandparents raise their grandchildren so the child's parent saves their money on child care. This is just another example of the entitlement attitude of today's parents.
You can see this when you interview young people these days. The applicant is more interested in all forms of personal leave and vacation than what they can offer the employer. This is the "me" generation. Our government is catering to this group by offering ridiculously high unemployment, hourly wage and every type of family leave you can imagine. Employees walk in the door inquiring on benefits and time-off instead of what they can offer their employer. This is why most employers cannot find quality employees to hire and retain.
— David DePaola, Bakersfield