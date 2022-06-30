It wasn’t long ago when the only thing we had to worry about, from using fossil fuels, was the total annihilation of mankind and the complete destruction of planet earth. Then we listened to Dana Milbank (June 13).
He reminded us that we now need to be concerned with drought in the West, fires in the Southwest and power outages in the Midwest. In addition, global warming is responsible for an “above-average” hurricane season and exploding crime.
But there’s more. The World Health Organization reported that climate change is accelerating outbreaks of monkey pox, Lassa fever, Ebola and other diseases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list of health threats increased by climate change includes anthrax, dengue fever, plague and rabies. And there’s more.
India recently banned wheat exports because of a heatwave-caused shortage. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said, last month, that global food prices have risen by almost one-third in a year. And, the number of severe food-insecure people has doubled in two years.
In addition to Al Gore’s purchase of oceanfront property in Northern California, President Obama recently bought beachfront property in Martha’s Vineyard. Both of those homes should be underwater in just a few short years.
There is a clear incentive to stop using anything that generates CO-2. That could be our only salvation. Oh! While we’re at it, we need to find an alternative source to generate oxygen.
— H. Steven Cronquist, Bakersfield