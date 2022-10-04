A note regarding the effects of a concussion. Several years back, I had some oral surgery that required a few hard knocks on the jaw. The next day I went to work, researched and wrote a legal opinion letter for a client, then went home for a nap.
Fast-forward two weeks. I had to attend a board meeting for the same client on a totally different matter. While there, one of the board members spoke up, praised the opinion letter, had copies made to share with everyone present. Then, however, the gentleman asked me to clarify a point. The problem — I had no memory of writing the letter! Told them so. However, I took a minute to (re)read the text, then nodded and said I agreed with the result.