I have been listening to the former president for a while and a strange new feeling is starting to develop in me. Pity. It is, really, somewhat sad. Listening to him sing the same song at every rally he attends.
"I really won!, It was rigged!, Voter fraud!, I'm really the president!" It is starting to get a bit sad. The old man has nothing new to say. No new ideas to offer. No new direction to take our country toward a better future. He just stands up there at the podium and sings the same tired old song.
One item l and many journalists and political analysts have noticed is that the crowds are getting smaller.
Where he used to draw 5,000 to 10,000 people, he is getting 2.000 to 3,000. On a good day, 4,000 to 5,000. Even his most devoted followers are starting to ask: "What have you done for us lately?" Donald Trump is starting that downward slide toward irrelevance.
Devout Republicans are beginning to ask themselves: "Is this the party of Lincoln or the party of the crackpot idiot?" When there are people like Madison Cawthorn, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, Matt Gaetz and Josh Hawley saying that they speak for rank-and-file Republicans, one starts to wonder if this is where Reagan's and McCain's Republican party is headed.
Donald needs to go back to Mar-a-Lago where he can enter the dining room and everyone stands up and cheers. And they cheer even louder when he leaves. He is starting to fall apart just like his "...big, beautiful wall!"
— Michael Cariker, Bakersfield